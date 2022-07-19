Streator High School names Worthy Hall of Fame honorees

The Worthy Hall of Fame Class of 2022 at Streator High School was released.

John Jack Dzuris, Class of 1963; Richard O’Hara, Class of 1966; Lynn Cahill Masching, Class of 1973; and Amy Linton Barklam, Class of 1990 have been selected by The Worthy Hall of Fame Committee to be inducted based on their important contributions made to society since graduation from Streator High School.

The Worthy Hall of Fame of Streator High School is the result of efforts by Rob Tyne’s Western Civilization class and their research into influential Streator High School alumni.

The 11th annual Worthy Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in the Streator High School Auditorium, following an ice-breaker a half hour earlier in the commons.

More information on the inductees’ contributions to society after high school will be presented in November prior to the induction ceremony.