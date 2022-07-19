Police blotter: July 19, 2022

Jose C. Guadalupe, 38, of Mendota, was charged with driving while revoked at 3:58 p.m. Monday at Burlington and Main streets, Mendota police said.
Karen J. Hebel, 64, of Peru, was charged with city ordinance violation for property maintenance and animal waste accumulations at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday at her residence, Peru police said.
Dylan Duffield, 26, homeless, was picked up on La Salle County warrants for failure to appear (criminal trespass to a residence; driving while suspended) at 9:22 a.m. Monday on Route 23 at the South Streator Bridge, Streator police said.
Kristina Davis, 46, of Streator, turned herself in on La Salle County warrants for failure to appear (unlawful possession of a controlled substance; disorderly conduct) at 1:21 p.m. Monday at the Streator Police Department, Streator police said.
A 17-year-old Streator girl turned herself in on a La Salle County youth warrant (non-custodial) for criminal damage to property at 3:23 p.m. Monday at the Streator Police Department, Streator police said.
Jerrad Clark, 33, of Streator, was picked up on an original La Salle County warrant charging him with a petition to revoke probation at 4:08 p.m. Monday at his residence, Streator police said.
