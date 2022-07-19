La Salle County grand jury: July 19, 2022

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments: James McCart, 45, of Caseyville (driving while revoked); Bryce Crose, 22, of Peru (two counts of aggravated battery); Donisha Crawford, 41, of Rock Island (controlled substance trafficking); Sabas Villareal, 30, of Mendota (aggravated battery); Samantha Blanco, 46, of Houston, Texas (identity theft; forgery; unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Andrew Freschi, 53, of Peru (driving while revoked); Jason Hoffman, 43, of Oak Lawn (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Ramil Julian, 46, of Bolingbrook (driving while revoked); Corey Espeland, 34, of Ancona (unlawful possession of a firearm without a FOID); Brandon Johnson, 24, of Dana (disorderly conduct); Joshua Flanagan, 40, of Seneca (driving while revoked; unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon); Jason Grieves, 45, of Ottawa (driving while suspended); Joseph Arriaga, 25, of La Salle (aggravated unlawful use of a weapon); Daniel Zeal, 33, homeless (residential burglary; burglary); Michael Murphy, 20, of Ottawa (three counts of aggravated battery); Damien Johnson, 27, of Ottawa (two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver); Amber Katrein, 30, of Ottawa (two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver); Danielle Pyszka, 38, of La Salle (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance); William Walsh, 41, of La Salle (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance); Richard Stachowiak, 45, of Spring Valley (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance); Jeremy Johnson, 40, of La Salle (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance).