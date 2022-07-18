Streator United Way named business of the month for June 2022 by Streator Chamber

Streator Area United Way was selected as the Streator Chamber of Commerce business of the month for June.

Each United Way is independently governed by a local volunteer board and sets its own community priority areas.

Beth Palm is the executive director of Streator Area United Way. Often seen accompanying Palm is therapy dog Luna. The Streator Area United Way started its Therapy Dog Program for local schools in March of 2021. Because of these therapy dogs, there has been a rise in test scores, increased student attendance, decreased behavioral issues, and overall improved morale of both students and staff.

The chamber recognizes outstanding local businesses or organizations each month.

Visit www.streatorchamber.com for information or call 815-672-2921.