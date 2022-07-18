July 18, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusObituariesOnline NewspaperStarved Rock CountryLocal EventsThe First Hundred Miles

Streator United Way named business of the month for June 2022 by Streator Chamber

Therapy Dog Program has helped Streator schools

By Shaw Local News Network
Streator City Engineer Jeremy Palm, Judy Booze, chamber ambassador; Courtney Levy, Streator Chamber executive director; Beth Palm, of Streator United Way; Luna, the therapy dog; Megan Wright, Streator Chamber membership services coordinator; and Ben Hiltabrand, Chamber board

(From left to right) Streator City Engineer Jeremy Palm; Judy Booze, chamber ambassador; Courtney Levy, Streator Chamber executive director; Beth Palm, of Streator United Way; Luna, the therapy dog; Megan Wright, Streator Chamber membership services coordinator; and Ben Hiltabrand, Chamber board pose for a photo after the Streator United Way was named the chamber's business of the month for June 2022. (Photo provided courtesy of Allen Culver)

Streator Area United Way was selected as the Streator Chamber of Commerce business of the month for June.

Each United Way is independently governed by a local volunteer board and sets its own community priority areas.

Beth Palm is the executive director of Streator Area United Way. Often seen accompanying Palm is therapy dog Luna. The Streator Area United Way started its Therapy Dog Program for local schools in March of 2021. Because of these therapy dogs, there has been a rise in test scores, increased student attendance, decreased behavioral issues, and overall improved morale of both students and staff.

The chamber recognizes outstanding local businesses or organizations each month.

Visit www.streatorchamber.com for information or call 815-672-2921.