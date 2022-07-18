Police blotter: July 18, 2022

Ron A. Hattner, 33, of La Salle, was charged with failure to give aid after striking a vehicle and no insurance after a hit-and-run crash at 2:59 p.m. Wednesday at LaHarpe Street and Porter Avenue, La Salle police said.
Brandon M. Davis, 37 of La Salle, was picked up on an original La Salle County warrant charging him with felony fraud and was picked up on a Marshall County warrant for failure to appear (domestic battery) at 10:42 a.m. Friday at the La Salle Hi-Rise, La Salle police said.
Angelina R. Serna, 20, of Aurora, was charged with unlawful possession of adult-use cannabis, obstructing/resisting a peace officer, no insurance and expired registration at 8:43 a.m. Saturday at MacArthur Road and St. Vincent’s Avenue, La Salle police said.
Chad L. Jones, 21, of Mendota, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (traffic) at 9:21 p.m. Wednesday, Mendota police said.
Jesus Ibanez Gonzalez, 31, of Raleigh, N.C., was charged with driving while suspended at 5:42 pm Thursday at 12th Street and Fourth Avenue, Mendota police said.
Efrain Magallanes, 23, of Mendota, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (possession of a controlled substance) at 7:33 p.m. Friday, Mendota police said.
Nathen A. Hodge, 23, of Mendota, was charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer and criminal trespass to property at 9:32 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of East Main Street, Mendota police said.
Marc A. LaLoggia, 31, of Marseilles, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) Saturday at East McKinley Road and Dakota Drive, Ottawa police said.
Robert L. Gardner, 61, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while suspended, no insurance and improper use of registration Saturday in the 500 block of East Norris Drive, Ottawa police said.
Joshua M. Merrick, 23, of rural Ottawa, was charged with driving while suspended and no insurance Saturday in the 500 block of East Norris Drive, Ottawa police said.
Novaleen J. Nodland, 21, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while suspended Sunday in the 4100 block of Columbus Street, Ottawa police said.
Bernaldino Jimenez, 73, of Rockford, was taken to OSF St. Paul Medical Center, Mendota, for minor injuries sustained in a single motorcycle accident at 1:03 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 52 near East First Road in Mendota Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said. There were no charges.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court. If you know of a police matter but do not see it reported, contact us at 815-431-4073 or newsroom@mywebtimes.com.