Ottawa Masonic Lodge awards $1,000 scholarships

Three Ottawa area students were recently presented $1,000 college scholarships by Ottawa’s Masonic Lodge, Occidental 40.

The scholarships were awarded to students based on their academic merit, responsibility, community service and potential contribution to society, as well as financial need.

This year’s scholarship recipients were Sofie Offermann, Natalie Gibson and Maggie Stisser.

Offermann, a Marquette Academy graduate, plans to study radiology at Sauk Valley Community College. Gibson, an Ottawa High School graduate, plans to study history at Western Illinois University. Stisser, an Ottawa High School graduate, plans to study early childhood education at Illinois Valley Community College.

This scholarship program is funded through local donations and grants from the Illinois Masonic Children’s Assistance Program and is limited to individuals who are 25 years old or younger, and U.S. citizens or legal residents.

Ottawa’s scholarships are presented in memory of Connie Fultz, who worked in the Ottawa Elementary School District and retired as the Jefferson Elementary School librarian. She enjoyed teaching children, sharing her love of books, and actively supporting a variety of community organizations and activities.

Freemasonry is the world’s oldest and largest fraternity with objectives of making good men better and improving the community.

Anyone interested in more information may contact Occidental Lodge 40 at 916 Columbus St., Ottawa, or by calling 815-433-1038.