Reddick Library in Ottawa hosts program for third through fifth graders making catapults

The following events also are scheduled the week of July 18 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

1 to 2 p.m. Monday, July 18: Mystery Monday Book Club, adults. New members are welcome to join this librarian-led book club. Copies of “The Night She Disappeared” by Lisa Jewell will be available for check out from the library. Book summary: In 2017, Tallulah went on a date and never returned. In 2019, Sophie is walking in the woods near the boarding school where her boyfriend had just started work as a head-teacher when she see a not affixed to a tree that says “dig here.”

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 19: Tech Story Time, ages 3 to 6. Computers are everywhere! Join the library for stories and songs all about computers and other technologies.

2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 19: Catapults STEM Challenge, third through fifth grades. Use problem-solving skills and common household items to create the perfect catapult. The library-led group will brainstorm then test them for distance, accuracy and power.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 20: Superheroes, ages 9-36 months. Join the library for a morning of stories, songs, silliness and superheroes.

4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 20: Robot Coding, sixth through eighth grades. Learn about two different methods of coding using blocks and colors. After writing a program, the group will test the robots to see if they understand what the group wants them to do.

3 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 22: Gamers Group, ninth through 12th grades. The library offers Wii, PlayStation 4 and Xbox 360 Kinect.

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23: Kindness Rocks, all ages. Create an inspiration rock to hide in the community. This event is for all ages. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23: Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit and crochet in a fun environment from knowledgeable people.