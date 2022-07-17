La Salle County YANA! hosts Republican nominee for 75th District Jed Davis

The La Salle County YANA! (you are not alone) group will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at Jamie’s Outpost, 602 S. Clark St., Utica.

The first guest speaker will be Larry Alcaraz, of Illinois Policy’s Lincoln Lobby, speaking about Amendment 1 to the Illinois Constitution, which will be voted on in the General Election on Nov. 8. The second guest speaker will be Jed Davis, newly-elected Republican nominee for the Illinois House 75th District.

Meeting attendees are asked to bring a donation for Abigail Women’s Center in Mendota, such as diapers (sizes 4 to 6), baby soap, lotion, diaper ointments, conditioner and body shampoos. Cash donations will be accepted as well. Everyone is welcome to attend this meeting. Contact Beth Findley Smith at southottawa8@gmail.com for more information.