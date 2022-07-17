July 17, 2022
La Salle County YANA! hosts Republican nominee for 75th District Jed Davis

Group will meet Tuesday in Utica

By Shaw Local News Network
Jed Davis of Newark meets voters during a GOP campaign rally on March 3, 2022 in Plano. Davis, president of the Parkview Christian Academy in Yorkville, is running for state representative in the 75th District. (Mark Foster --mfoster@shawmedia.com)

The La Salle County YANA! (you are not alone) group will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at Jamie’s Outpost, 602 S. Clark St., Utica.

The first guest speaker will be Larry Alcaraz, of Illinois Policy’s Lincoln Lobby, speaking about Amendment 1 to the Illinois Constitution, which will be voted on in the General Election on Nov. 8. The second guest speaker will be Jed Davis, newly-elected Republican nominee for the Illinois House 75th District.

Meeting attendees are asked to bring a donation for Abigail Women’s Center in Mendota, such as diapers (sizes 4 to 6), baby soap, lotion, diaper ointments, conditioner and body shampoos. Cash donations will be accepted as well. Everyone is welcome to attend this meeting. Contact Beth Findley Smith at southottawa8@gmail.com for more information.