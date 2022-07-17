La Salle County crop and rainfall report: Wheat harvest somewhat disappointing

The summer crop and rainfall report, which features crop condition and rainfall updates from La Salle County farmers, is published regularly during the growing season. The following report covers July 4 to July 9 and is provided with assistance from the La Salle County Farm Bureau.

David Hall, Serena: For the reporting week, we received a total of 1.1 inches from a series of storms that dumped much more both north and south of us. Subsoil moisture is still deficient, but crops are looking decent anyhow. Corn is nearing tassel and of course the forecast is for hot and dry weather. Corn pollination will perform best under cooler conditions, but ‘we get what we get and we don’t throw a fit’ as my wife tells our kids. Soybeans aren’t growing as fast as they could be, and many 30-inch row fields have yet to canopy (shade the rows). Some fields may struggle with additional weed pressure in the coming weeks.

Area activities included wrapping up post-applications of herbicide on beans, working on equipment and getting ready for the fairs. Japanese beetles are starting to nibble on tree foliage and edges of soybean fields, but their populations remain small to date. Commodity markets are continuing to sink. Up like a staircase, down like an elevator, as they say. Hope everyone had a great time at the La Salle County 4-H Show and Junior Fair this year.

Ken Beck, Mendota: Well another week went by. Crops are looking good. Fungicide and insecticide spraying on some early bean fields have started. Corn probably a week later on the early planted. Rain was a disappointment, one tenth to a quarter of an inch. Will be looking for some rain in the early future.

David Myer, Marseilles: The drought has not broken but I did receive about 0.9 inches over a three-day period most came on July 8 which totaled 0.6 inches. The corn is racing towards pushing out tassels and pollination, so we are hoping and praying for more rain in the next 10 days as we are living day to day now. Soybeans are looking very good enjoying the ideal drier conditions and growing and blossoming, just need good August rain to fill the pods. Second cutting hay is going on with good quality, but quantity is less and worried about a third crop without rain. The wheat should get knocked out this week as too many light showers kept us on the sidelines waiting for it to dry. Grain markets would make the weak very uneasy as prices fell by more than $1 a bushel and now have recovered part of that back but new crop prices more volatile.

Bill Gray, Tonica/Lostant: Last week I received 6.8 inches of rain. We experienced water running through fields and across roadways. There are areas where water sat too long, and crop loss occurred.

Corn fields have really gotten taller with the weather we’ve been having and are starting to tassel. We are monitoring fields for problems such as insect pests and disease issues. The planes will be flying soon to apply fungicide on some fields.

Soybean fields are also looking good other than where water stood too long. A few fields still need to be sprayed with herbicide. We continue to monitor Japanese Beetle feeding on leaves but so far it hasn’t been too bad.

Some of the hay fields in the area have been cut and baled the second time. Wheat fields locally were cut and the straw was baled. Roadside ditches and waterways are being mowed to control weeds also.

Have a good week and be safe.

Ken Bernard, Grand Ridge: Well, what a week for rain fall here! 4.8 inches for the week, we went from barely getting by to almost too much. We were also very, very lucky that we did not get bad storms with these rain fall amounts. The corn has that deep green healthy look to it. Some fields are tasseling, and others will be by the end of the week. Soybeans are also growing nicely, but the weeds are continuing to grow too. The crops will start to get fungicide applied very soon, either by an airplane, helicopter or a ground sprayer. The wheat is hard to get dry with all the rain, same with cutting the hay. And the grass has started growing again so that is another job to keep up with. Hopefully good weather will happen this week and get these projects done. Stay safe and be careful.

Geoffrey Janssen, Rutland: Corn is starting to tassel here in the southern part of the county. Soybeans are growing nicely getting nice height and dark green color. Herbicide application on soybeans is complete at this time. There is some aerial application of fungicide starting. Rainfall totals for the week are 3.1 inches. Some ponding had occurred after the last two major rain events but the water seems to have gone down, moisture levels in the soil should be adequate for some time.

Rainfall (in inches):

David Hall 1.1

Ken Beck 0.25

David Myer 0.6

Bill Gray 6.8

Ken Bernard 4.8

Geoffrey Janssen 3.1