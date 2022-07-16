‘They learn good life lessons,’ 4-H family raises goats, calves

Four-year-old Kade Sundberg stops anyone who walks by the barn during the La Salle County 4-H Show and Junior Fair in Ottawa and introduces Boomshakalaka — his favorite goat.

When asked why that goat is his favorite, Kade said, “because he’s awesome.”

Kade is attending the 4-H fair in Ottawa with his family showing livestock this weekend. He is the son of Staci Sundberg, who has five boys. The three middle sons, Zane, 10, Tate, 15, and Ian, 16, are all showing livestock this weekend. Zane has one calf and three goats, Tate has five goats and Ian has two calves.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 18 Leo Thorne, 4, of Ottawa, plays in the mud after the rain stopped during the La Salle County 4-H Show and Junior Fair on Friday, July 15, 2022, in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

The Sundberg family is not the only one with goats and calves to show this week. Others raise swine, sheep or rabbits, while other 4-H participants create items not related to livestock, including making clothing or a project showcasing cultures around the world, incorporating the theme of the fair.

4-Hers showed off their projects in several different buildings Thursday, and eagerly milled around to see the projects their peers created.

The Sundberg boys take care of all their livestock on their own, including feeding and grooming. Staci said she simply supervises and supports them financially.

Family friend of the Sundberg’s, Matt Sawin, said his family also is showing livestock this weekend. His child, Landon, and Staci’s son, Tate, are only 15 days apart in age and have done a lot with raising their livestock together. Goats owned by the Sundbergs were sometimes even born on the Sawin’s farm and vice versa.

Sawin said one time a goat gave birth to four babies and rejected two of them. Tate and Landon stayed up all night after they were born feeding and taking care of them, but that despite their efforts unfortunately the baby goats didn’t make it.

The Sundberg family — who live in Arlington but farm in La Salle County — never had goats until Tate expressed interest in them about four years ago. He competed in the La Salle County Stockman’s Association’s Win a Show Animal essay contest and wanted to win a goat. His mother originally said no to goats, but once Tate won the contest she said she was proud of him, and the family began raising goats in addition to cattle.

Tate said his favorite part about being involved in 4-H and raising his five goats is getting to meet different people. The children involved in the program are from all over — they go to different schools and some are even home schooled.

“We learn so much from each other because we all come from different places,” Staci said.

Staci’s been involved in 4-H since she was 8 years old. She said the lessons and experiences in 4-H meant a lot to her and she wanted her kids to have the same experience. She said the one-on-one interview and judging process helps develop communication and social skills, which is important when so many of children have grown up during a pandemic and with an abundance of technology that may inhibit social growth.

“It’s preparing them for life” Matt said. “Doing this, they learn good life lessons.”

The La Salle County fair will continue through Sunday at the fairgrounds on 4-H Road in Ottawa.