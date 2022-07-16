Ottawa’s Lucas Farabaugh takes his baseball game abroad

Lucas Farabaugh is as true to the Red, White and Blue as they come, but because he also has a terrific love for America’s pastime – baseball – he’s going to temporarily trade in those Stars and Stripes for the Union Jack.
Farabaugh, an incoming freshman at Ottawa High School, will be playing for the Great Britain National 15U baseball team at the European Championship Qualifying Tournament in Valencia, Spain, Monday through July 23.
The opportunity for Farabaugh to play internationally stems from the fact that his mother, Joanna, is a native of Verwood in the United Kingdom. Because of that, her son has a dual passport and is eligible to play for the national team in the European tourney.
“It’s exciting, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Farabaugh said. “I’ve been there, of course, but I never thought I’d be able to or get the opportunity to play baseball over there. … Now I’ll get to meet some new people, see some new places, face some new competition from outside of the USA, so it’s going to be very interesting and a lot of fun.”
It was during one of his family’s regular visits to Great Britain that they saw a notice about trying out for the national team, so inquiries were made. It was found that the then-11-year-old Lucas was eligible, and he was more than willing to take part in the adventure.
Although baseball in England was shut down for the last few years by the global pandemic, it is now revived and ready to resume domestic and international play. Through 10 months of virtual tryouts and interviews, and because of Farabaugh’s stats and videos from his extensive travel ball career, the future Ottawa Pirate made the team.
“For us, this is a huge deal. It’s basically playing in baseball’s version of the soccer World Cup,” said Kane Farabaugh, Lucas’ father. “We were hoping our whole family could go, but it didn’t work out. Though I will be there, Lucas will be on his own with the team, traveling, eating, practicing, staying in hotels with the team. …
“It is kind of like the ultimate baseball camp, really.”
Once there, Lucas will take part in three days of camps both in London and in Valencia, preparing for a five-game slate in the Valencia Pool of teams. Great Britain will take on Turkey on Monday, then on successive days will meet Belgium, Israel, Switzerland and, finally, Spain.
Based on the standings, Great Britain will then face the corresponding team in the standings from the pool in Budapest, Hungary.
Teams from Russia and Belarus were not invited to the tournament because of recent events in the Ukraine, although Ukraine will field a team that will play in the Budapest Pool.
If Great Britain wins it, it will advance to the World Baseball Classic.
Because there are fewer than 1,000 youth baseball players in Great Britain, one might wonder about the quality of baseball Farabaugh will see in this event. However, take note that the Great Britain Senior Team was ranked No. 3 in the world last fall, and the fact that Major League Baseball is reaching out to that country and is expected to continue sending its teams to play there, as the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox did a year ago, it is creating a growing enthusiasm for the sport.
“Clearly, to make this team you have to have a high level of baseball skills,” Kane Farabaugh said. “Though baseball might not be as robust in other countries, there’s still a very high standard you have to meet. … This is the real deal, wearing the flag of Great Britain. It’s quite an honor.”
Although he also participates in football, cross country, basketball, soccer and swimming (with the Ottawa Dolphins), Farabaugh favors baseball and has been quite successful at it. He played for the Shepherd Middle School team that won an IESA regional in 2020, made Ottawa’s Junior League All-Stars and is a catcher, pitcher and utility infielder for the 14U team at Rhino Baseball Academy in Shorewood.
“Baseball is the best, and probably the one I’m best at,” Farabaugh said. “I don’t feel any pressure about playing at that [international] level. It’s more just excitement. I get to go to a place I’ve never been before to play the game I love. It’s all going to be a lot of fun.”
One of his hitting coaches is two-time World Series champion Scott Speizio. Before his 12-season career with the A’s, Angels, Mariners and Cardinals, the Morris native was a member of the 1990 USA Junior Olympic team that played in Cuba.
He’s confident Farabaugh will have a great experience overseas.
“I know how exciting it is, so I’m really happy for Lucas,” Speizio said of international play. “He’s a hard worker. One day he’s out working on his kicking for football, the next he’s winning events swimming, and after that he’s playing in a baseball tournament in Iowa. It’s nuts … but the cool thing is he always wants to be here, he loves the game, he’s always focused, and he’s very coachable. He’s a great defensive player and does a great job in his hitting.
“I told him I had a great time. Cuba was rough at the time, but I know he’ll be in a better place. ... He’ll learn more about the game and make a lot of friends. He’s going to have a blast.”