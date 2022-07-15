Streator rally at City Park supports abortion rights

Bridget McGurk held up a sign Thursday afternoon, “We are not ovary-acting,” along with more than two dozen others holding their own signs along the southwest corner of Streator’s City Park, because she said people have to restart the conversation on abortion.

With the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade, it’s back to the beginning, she said.

“We need to try to change it like they changed it before Roe v. Wade,” said McGurk, 16, of Streator, noting the future of women’s rights, transgender rights and people of color, among others, are at stake.

An abortion rights rally organized by Nolan Stueckrad drew about two dozen people Thursday, July 14, 2022, to Streator's City Park. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

Streator resident Nolan Stueckrad organized Thursday’s rally at City Park, inviting people by starting a Facebook event to march together to support abortion rights. Stueckrad said he was inspired to organize the rally after reading about a 10-year-old Ohio girl who traveled to Indiana to seek a medication abortion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

“We want to get people out and have more people speak up,” said Emily Davis, of Streator.

“We’re not going to let people quietly take rights away,” Stueckrad said.

The rally received a mix reaction of some cars driving by with revved up engines and others honking in support.

“We got a lot of honks, more than I was expecting,” said Millie Dean, 21 of Streator. “That made me feel better about coming out here, because it showed we were being heard and we had support.”

Bella Dean, 17, of Streator, said when Roe v. Wade was overturned it was scary for women having rights taken away. The overturning of the Supreme Court ruling allows states to ban abortion.

“People need to come together and use their Freedom of Speech to make a difference,” she said.

The rally in Streator was the second abortion rights demonstration in La Salle County this month. A rally organized by Stand with Planned Parenthood Ottawa attracted about 300 people to Washington Square.