Police blotter: July 15, 2022

Lynea T. Day, 27, of Mount Carmel, was picked up on a failure-to-appear warrant for driving while suspended Wednesday at Walmart, Ottawa police said.
Nikol Dacosta, 34, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while suspended following a two-vehicle crash at 12:32 p.m. Wednesday at Woodward Memorial Drive and La Salle Street, Ottawa police said. Dacosta was charged after a collision with Russell V. Bennett, of Ottawa, police said; there were no injuries.
Jacobe L. Francis, 23, of Ottawa, was charged with domestic battery Thursday at a location in the 1500 block of Columbus Street, Ottawa police said.
Theresa A. Harksey, 53, of Ottawa, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor Thursday at 301 W. Lafayette St., Ottawa police said.
Taylor L. Schueler, 23, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while suspended, no insurance and improper display of license plates Thursday at Canal and Madison streets, Ottawa police said.
Stephen D. Kmetz, 31, of Ottawa, was charged with retail theft, theft and criminal trespass to property Thursday at 102 W. Etna Road, Ottawa police said.
