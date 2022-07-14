Youth Service Bureau of Illinois Valley in need of foster families

The organization that works with police and DCFS to ensure children in dangerous situations have a protection and a safe place to sleep is currently searching for new foster families.

Youth Service Bureau of Illinois Valley currently has 11 foster families, many shy of what’s needed. Of that 11, three can take in a youth on a crisis basis.

Jami Valenzuela, who helps foster families obtain their licenses, said there’s need for foster families all around but finding people to take in teenagers on a temporary, 21-day basis is difficult.

“Not many people want to take in teenagers because they have it in their head that they’re hard to deal with, they’re going to steal, you know, they’re too hard to handle,” Valenzuela said. “That’s not really the case.”

Community Services Supervisor Lindsay Rossi said the agency needs homes for all ages, though, for children ages 8 through 18. It can be a hard age range to place, Rossi said, because families with younger kids will want to foster children around their own kids age or younger.

Rossi said for the older children, YSB is hoping for empty nesters or people who have wanted to help out and will now their own children are grown.

“A lot of people have questions like whether or not the kids need their own room,” Rossi said. “They do have to have their own bed and their own space, but they don’t necessarily need to have their own room.”

Rossi said children need a place with their own bed, food, clothing and shelter with a family able to provide those things. While there is a reimbursement for families that take in a child, that money is only paid out once per month.

Valenzuela said there’s also questions about families worth working parents, especially when it comes to crisis homes. She said Youth Service Bureau does work with families on providing transportation and the agency also sit in the office with the kid until the parent can get off work.

“We do a lot of collaborating and coordinating with them to make things as easy on them as possible,” Valenzuela said.

Potential foster parents go through a screening process as part of obtaining their license. Prospective foster parents must be 21 years or older and may be single or married, and must be stable, law-abiding citizens that rent or own their own home. The room the child stays in must be at least 40 square feet. Landlord approval is required for those that don’t own their home.

Families also have to undergo a physical and a TB skin test. A copy of their most recent school physical is sufficient for school age children. Cats and dogs must be up to date on rabies and other vaccinations. It also is against the law to smoke inside of a foster home.

Foster parents must have a valid driver’s license and proof of auto insurance so they can provide transportation to school, medical appointments, counseling, court and other activities.

“We want families that have a support system, whether it’s family or friends, so if the kid is sick at school or something along those lines, there’s an alternative to pick them up,” Valenzuela said. “Fostering is very hard if you don’t have that support or someone who can help you out, even with your own kids.”

Rossi said the workers at Youth Service Bureau are on-call 24 hours per day, so if there’s an emergency that needs assistance, families can call and someone will be in touch with them immediately.

There is a 27-hour training that takes place over Zoom with other foster parents, along with traditional trainings that involve items such as trauma, discipline and working with the children’s birth families.

“It always scares people because they don’t want people knowing where they live and sometimes they’re nervous but we have not truly had any threats or violence,” Valenzuela said. “Nobody’s showed up at someone’s house. We don’t give out their information but families do eventually find out sometimes.”

Rossi said the goal is always to get children back home with their parents.

Those interested in becoming foster parents can do so by going to ysbiv.org, where there is more information available.

Youth Service Bureau of Illinois Valley’s service area stretches across La Salle, Bureau, Marshall, Putnam and Stark counties.