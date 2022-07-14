Streator City Park adds drinking fountain

Clean drinking water will be readily available for visitors of Streator’s City Park — and their four-legged friends.

A bi-level drinking fountain was installed on the northeast portion of the park near Paul’s Pad with funding supplied by the Dieken Family Foundation and a 2021 Illinois American Water Environmental Grant that Live Well Streator received in partnership with the city of Streator and Streator Tourism.

A ceremony was conducted Wednesday to commemorate the drinking fountain, which features a bottle filling station and pet hydration station.

The fountains make clean water accessible to the public and promote the use of reusable containers to fill up water, rather than buying water in plastic containers and throwing it away, said Holly Wheeler, operations superintendent for Illinois American Water’s Streator District.

The fountain is the second donated and installed in Streator. The first bi-level fountain was put in Central Park.

Two more bi-level drinking fountains have been ordered and delivered in anticipation of installing them in Marilla Park to replace a pair of aging fountains. Live Well Streator was awarded $2,000 for the 2022 Illinois American Water Environmental Grant to fund them in-part, but more assistance is needed to reach a goal of $5,500. Online donations, which are tax deductible, can be made through Live Well Streator at https://www.osfhealthcare.org/locations/streator/community-health/live-well-streator/

For more information on the donation drive or Live Well Streator, contact Ellen Vogel at ellen.m.vogel@osfhealthcare.org or 815-673-4528.