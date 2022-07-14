Ottawa Historic Preservation Commission wants La Salle County to consider a plan B for courthouse generator

The Ottawa Historic Preservation Commission still is against La Salle County placing a large generator outside the old courthouse in downtown Ottawa based on the historic preservation guidelines enforced through the downtown.

The commission voted to reject providing the county with a certificate of appropriateness in March and while the Ottawa City Council was given an opportunity to override the decision in a meeting, commissioners opted to table the item for further discussion.

Concerns among commissioners are in lock step, with the fear being the vinyl covering La Salle County plans to use to prevent the generator from becoming an eyesore, won’t fit with the courthouse and general downtown aesthetic. The proposed 20-foot by 10-foot generator would be above ground with a vinyl fence around it.

La Salle County Board Chairman Donald Jensen told the Times in March the generator is a necessity for the courthouse, which has since been the victim of several power outages. Since so much of the county’s court system now relies on computers to operate, a generator would remove the stress of having to wait for the entire system to reboot after an outage.

“I think of the email that they were possibly thinking about proceeding without approval from the city,” said Commissioner George Cary. “Now, I know government buildings have different requirements under the listing and I don’t know what exactly those are, but if there’s any federal funds they have a different responsibility to the listing than a private owner does.”

Cary said it may be in the best interest of the city to reach out to the state to see what the options are.

Commissioner Bob Eschbach said this is something the city and the city attorney should be prepared for just in case.

The commissioners weren’t able to take any action because this was an item on the meeting’s agenda as a discussion item, but they agreed to advise the city this matter needs further investigation.

“So, the question is have we changed our stance?” said Board Chairman Mollie Perrot. “I think the answer is no.”