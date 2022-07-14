La Salle County Nursing Home names Maguire as new medical director

Dr. Robert Maguire is the new medical director of the La Salle County Nursing Home.

Thursday, the La Salle County Board entered an agreement to remit Maguire $1,500 a month to serve as the facility’s medical director until Nov. 30, completing the term vacated by Dr. Alex Bernal, who is retiring.

The vote was unanimous save for board member Tom Green (R-Streator), who said he voted no for “personal reasons” but did not elaborate.

Separately, the board awarded contracts Thursday to three contractors who will get a combined $500,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funds. The contracts include:

Remodeling a restroom at the La Salle County Governmental Center. Liebhart Construction was awarded the $298,390 contract.

Installing a replacement boiler (previously purchased) at the La Salle County Governmental Center. John’s Service and Sales was awarded the $126,146 contract.

Roadway improvement at Catlin Park. Illinois Valley Excavating was awarded the $78,310 contract.

Board member Ronald Blue (R-Streator) voted against all three.

“I have constituents who feel the aid should go to small businesses and not to HVAC,” Blue said.

In other matters, the board: