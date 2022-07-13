Public hearing on Streator Christian school tabled after deed restriction uncovered

The public hearing on whether or a not Adonai Ministries of Aurora can open a school at the former location of Sherman School in Streator has been tabled after the city was made aware of a deed restriction on the property.

City Engineer Jeremy Palm said there’s a restriction from when the school was originally sold that says it cannot be used as a kindergarten through sixth grade school.

The proposed plan presented by Anna Samudo and Elisa Chapa is for a kindergarten through eighth grade school. The firm that purchased the school prior was planning on using it as a school for adults.

Samudo said the notification about the deed restriction came this morning and they will have to work with their realtor to find out if there’s a way around the restriction or not. She said the plan is for a Christian private school that’s similar to the Catholic schools in the area.

Chapa said they chose Streator because they were searching for a place to open a school and their pastor believes Streator is a city that God has great plans for.

“We want the new generation to know about God and we believe the word of God creates a great foundation for them,” Chapa said. “But they need to learn that God comes first.”

Chapa said the plan is for the school to be an affordable option for private schooling.

Since the motion was tabled, further discussion will be had at a Plan Commission meeting at 6 p.m. on August 9.