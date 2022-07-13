Police blotter: July 13, 2022

Kimberly K. Boyd, 56, of rural Ottawa, was charged with driving while suspended and expired registration Monday in the 600 block of La Salle Street, Ottawa police said.
Jacob R. Whitford, 26, of La Salle, was picked up on a Kendall County warrant Tuesday at 1500 Columbus St., Ottawa police said.
Jordan Casey, 24, of Streator, was charged with driving while revoked, operating a non-highway vehicle on a street and no insurance at 9:38 p.m. Tuesday at West Grant and Van Buren streets, Streator police said.
Lynnard F. Farley, 28, of Earlville, was charged with violation of bail bond conditions at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday at 4273 East 16th Road in rural Earlville, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
