Streator’s AMR contract still being finalized; city manager expects quick resolution

The final version of the contract with American Medical Response Solutions isn’t yet set in stone, although Streator City Manager David Plyman expects it will be ready by next week’s city council meeting.

Plyman said he doesn’t believe there are any major sticking points between the City of Streator and AMR, and the holdups with the contract come down to some scheduling issues and minor language adjustments.

This comes on the heels of the city purchasing an ambulance from the City of Ottawa for $50,000, which will be delivered as soon as Ottawa removes the equipment off the ambulance that aren’t being sold with it.

Streator has also purchased a refurbished ambulance for $164,000 that will be delivered in mid-September. The city council has been approved to spend up to $400,000 on ambulances with a third ambulance expected to be purchased in the future.

Plyman said the expectation is that the ambulance purchased from Ottawa will be used as a backup, but having it available so soon after purchase means it can start getting prepared for licensure.

The city council also approved the purchase of two stretchers and two stair chairs from Stryker Medical for $49,042.74.

Streator Fire Chief Gary Bird said the city is in the process of purchasing the equipment it doesn’t already have but some of the items, like heart monitors, are already used on fire vehicles and can be moved over to ambulances.

“Right now, we’re ready for the delivery of medical supplies and they’ve all been ordered,” Bird said. “We get deliveries everyday with them. A few of those things are still back ordered but we still should have everything in time.”

The ambulances are being purchased with COVID-19 relief funds and are part of the city moving away from working with long time ambulance provider AMT, who will cease operations in the city in Oct. 1.

Plyman also mentioned he’s been in contact with Mendota Ambulance Billing, who will be submitting a proposal to handle the city’s ambulance billing in exchange for 7.5% of the city’s ambulance revenue.