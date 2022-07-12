Streator Zonta Club will host celebrity bartending to benefit Christmas for Kids

Zonta Club of Streator will host its Christmas in July celebrity bartending event from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at Carbo’s Bar and Grill, 402 E. Main St., in downtown Streator.

The fundraiser supports Zonta Club of Streator’s yearly Christmas for Kids service project that benefits families in need from the Streatorland area. The event is open to the public and includes music by DJ Flaves, hourly door prize drawings and raffle baskets as well as a 50/50 drawing. Carbo’s will be serving dinner that evening.

The raffle basket and 50/50 drawings will take place at about 10:30 p.m. Winners do not have to be present.

Bartenders scheduled for the evening include: 6:30 to 7:30 pm: Krista Over, Chuck Luckey and Jim Thompson; 7:30 to 8:30 pm: Cathy Darrow, Kaye Tallier, Coleen Myers and Vicky Grant; 8:30 to 9:30 pm: Troy Harcar, Mike Burroughs, Mike Stefan and Wiley Miller and 9:30 to 10:30 pm: Steven Lopez and Nate Nugent.

For each $2 tip a patron gives their bartender, the patron will receive Christmas beads that can be exchanged for a chance for the hourly door prize awards during the evening.

The basket raffle includes: Passes to Wildlife Prairie Park, Miller Park Zoo and Peoria Riverfront Museum; a Bloody Mary basket; a 30-minute massage from Balanced Spirit Wellness Center; a four-bottle wine basket; golf passes for Anderson Fields, The Eastwood and Wolf Creek golf courses; a hand-created wiener-dog wine holder with wine; a Christmas-themed basket; wine-tasting for four and a bottle of wine from August Hill Winery; casino packages from Isle of Capri, Bettendorf and Jumer’s, Rock Island; a pet-themed basket; a Lottery chance birdcage package; a handcrafted greeting cards basket; an artisan snowman-themed craft item and a dine-around-town basket containing gift cards and certificates in various denominations for area restaurants.

Event sponsors are Carbo’s Bar and Grill and The Dieken Family Foundation. For more information about the event or to make a donation contact Colleen Stefan at 815-257-8839.

Zonta International is a leading global organization of professionals empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy. Zonta International envisions a world in which women’s rights are recognized as human rights and every woman is able to achieve her full potential. In such a world, women have access to all resources and are represented in decision-making positions on an equal basis with men. In such a world, no woman lives in fear of violence. For more information about Zonta International visit www.zonta.org