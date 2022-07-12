Police Blotter: July 12, 2022

Tyshawn D. Stewart, 24, of La Salle was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (unlawful possession of a controlled substance) at 8:37 p.m. Monday in his residence, La Salle police said.

Riley K. Robbins, 20, of Malden was charged with no valid driver’s license at 8:15 p.m. Friday at First Avenue and Fifth Street, Mendota police said.

Guadalupe Lemus, 29, of Mendota was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear at 8:35 p.m. Saturday near Lake Mendota, Mendota police said.

Milton Enrique Sola Aguilar, 25, of Mendota was charged with no valid driver’s license at 10:04 p.m. Saturday at 10th Avenue and Sixth Street, Mendota police said.

Thomas C. Snell, 34, of Cedar Point was charged with no valid driver’s license at 10:13 p.m. Sunday at Third Avenue and 12th Street, Mendota police said.

Sabas A. Villarreal, 30, of Mendota was charged with aggravated battery at 3:55 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Washington Street, Mendota police said.

Jerry McGuire, 30, of Ottawa was charged with driving while suspended, no insurance and defective windshield Monday in the 2900 block of East 15th Road, Ottawa police said.

David R. Bartley, 26, of La Salle was charged with retail theft at 9:21 a.m. Tuesday at Beck’s, Peru police said.

Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court. If you know of a police matter but do not see it reported, contact us at 815-431-4073 or newsroom@mywebtimes.com.