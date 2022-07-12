OSF St. Elizabeth in Ottawa makes 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 top hospitals list

OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa has been named to the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list.

This is the second time OSF St. Elizabeth has been recognized with this honor as one of the top-performing small hospitals in the U.S.

Merative, a data, analytics and technology partner for the healthcare industry, has identified the top hospitals from an evaluation of 2,650 short-term, acute care, non-federal hospitals in the U.S. The annual list recognizes excellence in clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience and financial health.

“I am so proud of the amazing care our Mission Partners, providers and strategic partners provide to the communities we serve,” said Dawn Trompeter, president of OSF St. Elizabeth. “Their compassion, dedication, skills and teamwork are the very reason recognitions, such as this award, can be achieved.”

OSF St. Elizabeth is a 97-bed acute care facility, fully accredited by The Joint Commission. With roots in the community dating back to 1895, OSF St. Elizabeth joined the OSF HealthCare ministry in 2012. The medical center serves patients throughout Ottawa, Streator and beyond, and through OSF Medical Group clinics in Marseilles, Ottawa and Streator. The staff provides state-of-the-art therapeutic, diagnostic, medical, surgical and support services in Ottawa, with additional staff providing care at OSF Center for Health in Streator, an outpatient facility that also features a freestanding emergency center.

For more information about the Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals, visit http://www.100tophospitals.com/