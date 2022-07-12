July 12, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusObituariesOnline NewspaperStarved Rock CountryLocal EventsThe First Hundred Miles

Local Sports Digest: Christian Skaggs, Maci Cave first finishers at Run for Glory

By Shaw Local News Network

Local Digest

Skaggs, Cave top finishers in Streator 5K

The Streator Run for Glory 5K race saw Wenona’s Christian Skaggs (16:57.7) win the overall men’s championship, East Peoria’s Maci Cave (21:57.2) win the women’s title, Steven Holcomb (20:40.9) be the top male hometown finisher and Abby Seaton (24:29.9) as the top female finisher from Streator.

East Peoria’s Joey Cave (17:13.2), Oglesby’s Juan Leg (19:41.0), Toluca’s Justin Swartz (19:54.4) and Yorkville’s John Roets (20:35.3) rounded out the overall top five.

IVCC offering basketball camps

The IVCC men’s basketball program is holding a camp from July 18-21 for players in grades 3-8.

Camp for grades 3-5 is from 9 a.m. to noon and camp for grades 6-8 is 1-4 p.m. Cost is $65, which includes a T-shirt. For more information, contact coach Chris Herman at (815) 224-0593 or at chris_herman@ivcc.edu. Download the registration form at www.ivcceagles.com.

The women’s program is having camp from July 25-29 for players in grades 3-9.

Camp for grades 3-6 is 9-10:15 a.m. and camp for grades 7-9 is 10:30-11:45 a.m. Cost is $50, which includes a T-shirt. For more information, contact coach Josh Nauman at (309) 361-0606 or at josh_nauman@ivcc.edu.