Local Sports Digest: Christian Skaggs, Maci Cave first finishers at Run for Glory

Skaggs, Cave top finishers in Streator 5K
The Streator Run for Glory 5K race saw Wenona’s Christian Skaggs (16:57.7) win the overall men’s championship, East Peoria’s Maci Cave (21:57.2) win the women’s title, Steven Holcomb (20:40.9) be the top male hometown finisher and Abby Seaton (24:29.9) as the top female finisher from Streator.
East Peoria’s Joey Cave (17:13.2), Oglesby’s Juan Leg (19:41.0), Toluca’s Justin Swartz (19:54.4) and Yorkville’s John Roets (20:35.3) rounded out the overall top five.
IVCC offering basketball camps
The IVCC men’s basketball program is holding a camp from July 18-21 for players in grades 3-8.
Camp for grades 3-5 is from 9 a.m. to noon and camp for grades 6-8 is 1-4 p.m. Cost is $65, which includes a T-shirt. For more information, contact coach Chris Herman at (815) 224-0593 or at chris_herman@ivcc.edu. Download the registration form at www.ivcceagles.com.
The women’s program is having camp from July 25-29 for players in grades 3-9.
Camp for grades 3-6 is 9-10:15 a.m. and camp for grades 7-9 is 10:30-11:45 a.m. Cost is $50, which includes a T-shirt. For more information, contact coach Josh Nauman at (309) 361-0606 or at josh_nauman@ivcc.edu.