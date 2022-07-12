Go ‘Around the world with 4-H’ during this week’s La Salle County 4-H Fair in Ottawa

Members of 4-H groups across La Salle County are completing projects and cleaning up the Ottawa fairgrounds in preparation for this week’s fair.

This year’s fair theme is “Around the World with 4-H,” encapsulating that 4-H is celebrated throughout the world.

The La Salle County 4-H Show and Junior Fair is scheduled Thursday, July 14, through Sunday, July 17, with at least one event highlighting each day.

Hannah and Kim Treme of the Newark FFA wash down their steer prior to judging during the 2021 La Salle County Junior Fair at the 4-H Fairgrounds in Ottawa. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

The 4-H show represents year-round projects, service learning and community activities. The events are open to the public.

Judging starts Thursday on non-livestock projects. This includes everything from aerospace to zucchini. There will be visual arts exhibitions, natural resources, interior design, food science, cake decorating, among several others. The Dog Show and a Style Revue Show is scheduled Thursday. The night’s event will feature the Illinois State Pullers Truck and Tractor Pull, beginning at 7 p.m.

The swine, poultry and dairy shows begin 8 a.m. Friday. Following the dairy show the sheep show will begin at 1 p.m. The public presentation speaking contest is scheduled 5 p.m. in Exhibit Hall 3. Included with this presentation is a “Share Your Talent” impromptu show. Youth will entertain and share their creative talents. The Broken Horse Rodeo will close the evening events starting at 7 p.m.

Kenneth Glick leaves his horse to bring down a steer during the saddle bronc event of the Broken Horn Rodeo as part of the 2021 4-H Fair in Ottawa. The Broken Horse Rodeo will close Friday's events starting at 7 p.m. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

The horse, rabbit and beef Showmanship shows take over Saturday morning. Funny Magic Guy Rob Thompson will provide three shows throughout the afternoon. A fair auction is set at 4:30 pm in the show arena, with numerous items for bidding and proceeds benefiting La Salle County 4-H programming. The evening entertainment will be the Demolition Derby at 7 p.m.

The horse and goat shows begin at 8 a.m. Sunday. The ADM Master Showman contest also will begin at 11 a.m. in the Show Barn. As a special closing ceremony, graduating 4-H age youth and Cloverbuds are recognized in addition to the announcement of this year’s hall of fame recipient. Fairgoers and 4-H youth will meet in building at 3 p.m. to congratulate all exhibitors and honor graduates. At the close of the fair the projects are released at about 4 p.m.

Forward 4-H questions to University of Illinois — La Salle County Extension at 815-433-0707, or for information regarding entry and night events call the junior fair at 815-200-3913.

If you have general questions or need more information, call University of Illinois Extension — Bureau, La Salle, Marshall, Putnam Unit Office at 815-224-0889 or go to https://extension.illinois.edu/blmp

Thursday, July 14

8 a.m.: General 4-H project judging

9:30 a.m.: Children’s Hospital of Illinois

2 p.m.: Fashion revue, Exhibit Hall III

5 p.m.: Dog show

7 p.m.: Illinois State Pullers Truck and Tractor Pull

Friday, July 15

8 a.m.: Swing judging

8 a.m.: Poultry judging

11 a.m.: Dairy show

1 p.m.: Sheep show

4 p.m.: Cat show

4 p.m.: 3-on-3 basketball

4 to 7 p.m.: Gypsy Queen karaoke

5 p.m.: Public presentation and talent show

7 p.m.: Broken Horse rodeo

Saturday, July 16

8 a.m.: Horse show

8:30 a.m.: Beef Showmanship Contest followed by Purebred & Market beef judging

8:30 a.m.: Rabbit show

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: 4-H pop-up tent activities

11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m.: Funny Magic Guy Rob Thompson, three shows

1 p.m.: Bicycle rodeo, ages 5 to 8

2 p.m.: Bicycle rodeo, ages 9 to 12

4 p.m.: Basketball court games

4 to 7 p.m.: Dawn May facepainting

4:30 p.m.: Fair auction, Friends of Extension and 4-H

7 p.m.: Ramer Race Promotions Demolition Derby

Sunday, July 17

8 a.m.: Horse show, horse arena

8 a.m.: Goat show

10 a.m.: Master showman contest

11 a.m.: Cow pie beingo with North Stars 4-H Club

3 p.m.: Honor 4-H and Cloverbud graduates, hall of fame recognition

4 p.m.: Project pick up