Police blotter: July 11, 2022

Aaron W. Kirby, 25, of La Salle, was charged with domestic battery at 12:18 a.m. Monday at a residence in the 800 block of Eighth Street, La Salle police said.
Savannah K. Rankin, 22, of Ottawa, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (criminal trespass to vehicles) Friday in the 1500 block of Columbus Street, Ottawa police said.
Marguerite E. Campos, 45, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while revoked, speeding and possession of adult-use cannabis in a vehicle Saturday at Boyce Memorial Drive and Phelps Street, Ottawa police said.
Jeremy R. Bell, 28, of Ottawa, was charged with DUI, improper lane use and no insurance Saturday at Center and State streets, Ottawa police said.
Madeline Orbell, 25, of rural Marseilles, was charged with driving while suspended and no lights when required Monday in the 800 block of Columbus Street, Ottawa police said.
