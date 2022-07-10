Last appointments available for school physicals, immunizations with Livingston County Health Department

Appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, July 13 and 20, Aug 3 and 10, with the Livingston County Health Department for school and sports physicals and immunization clinics to help families ready their children for school.

All appointments are scheduled with an advanced practice registered nurse. Because of additional testing requirements, the Livingston County Health Department will not be able to accommodate appointments for students who have had COVID-19 in the past six months. Charges will be billed to private insurance or Medicaid when available. A basic fee will be charged at the time of service to those without insurance.

The health department is located at 310 E Torrance Ave, Pontiac. Call 815-844-7174 to reserve an appointment.