Dr. Sutton Memorial Bridge Walk raises $10,000 for Marseilles Nursing Service

The Dr. Sutton Memorial Bridge Walk, conducted Saturday in Marseilles as part of the city’s Fun Days celebration, raised money for the Marseilles Nursing Service.

The Sutton family presented the Marseilles Nursing Service with a $10,000 check Saturday.

It was another wonderful annual Dr. Sutton Memorial Bridge Walk,” said Ruth Sutton-Egofske. “On behalf of the entire Sutton Family, thank you to all involved with the wonderful caring work provided by the Marseilles Nursing Service. Dr. Sutton was grateful for all you did (and continue to do) for Marseilles.”

The donation and comments from Marseilles Mayor Jim Hollenbeck were also appreciated by the Marseilles Nursing Service.

“No better way to start a morning than with a great cardio workout doing the annual Dr. H. K. Sutton Memorial Bridge Walk to benefit the Marseilles Nursing Service,” Hollenbeck said. “As per tradition I pledged $10 for every first responder that did the walk in full gear (minus air pack). An additional $120 was raised for this unique wonderful community organization that benefits many residents free of charge.”