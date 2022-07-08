Streator High School honors students of the year for 2021-2022 school year

Streator High School’s board of education recently honored students of the year at its June meeting.
Students of the Year who were honored included Nora Groesbeck (Foreign Language Department); Connor Novotney (Math Department); Ryan Orozco (both Science and Social Studies Departments); Ebony Pickens (Fine Arts Department); Trevor Talty (Guided Program for Success Department); Cooper Wahl (Career and Technical Ed Department); Zoey Dearth (English Department); Jaelyn Blakemore (Health & Fitness/P.E./Drivers Ed Department) and Briel Quick (Student Services Department).