Police blotter: July 8, 2022

Tyler W. Link, 32, of La Salle, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (criminal damage to property) at 3:41 p.m. Wednesday at Fourth and Buck streets, La Salle police said.
William M. Walsh, 41, of La Salle, turned himself in on an original La Salle County warrant for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance at 3:02 p.m. Thursday, La Salle police said.
Lilly M. Newkirk, 18, of Mendota, was charged with possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle at 4:05 p.m. Wednesday at Third Avenue and Eighth Street, Mendota police said.
Lamirand A. Scott, 31, of Mendota, was charged with no valid driver’s license at 5:26 p.m. Thursday at Illinois Avenue and Monroe Street, Mendota police said.
Darrius M. Saunders, 24, of Mendota, was charged with driving while suspended at 10:05 p.m. Thursday at 16th Street and Augustine Avenue, Mendota police said.
Daniel W. Campbell, 56, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while revoked and violation of an interlock ignition device Thursday in the 4000 block of Veterans Drive, Ottawa police said.
Gerald D. Leipold, 63, of Ottawa, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (public indecency) Thursday at West Lafayette and Columbus streets, Ottawa police said.
