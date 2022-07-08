Ottawa Family Pride Festival will return in 2023

Ottawa Family Pride Fest already is planning for 2023.

After a successful inaugural festival, organizer Dylan Conmy said next year’s festival has been set for Saturday, June 10.

The thousands that descended on Ottawa’s downtown for the first Ottawa Family Pride Festival raised $5,010 for Youth Outlook’s Ottawa Drop-in Center at Open Table United Church of Christ.

Starved Rock Country Community Foundation presented event organizer Dylan Conmy and Youth Outlook with a $4,200 check last week to go along with the $810 Conmy raised for the organization himself during a drag performance at the festival.

“One of the roles we play in the community is to support new initiatives for energetic, forward thinking people who want to bring the community together to make an impact,” said Pamela Beckett of the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation. “That’s exactly what Dylan has done with the first Pride Festival.”

Conmy said the amount of money raised for Youth Outlook’s Drop-in Center was incredible, especially in comparison with past fundraising efforts.

Youth Outlook is an organization that provides support for gay and trans youth ages 12 to 20. It operates out of Open Table UCC, however, it is not a faith-based organization. All are welcome.

“The point of all of this was to show anyone who needs a place in this area that there are places for them,” Conmy said. “And I think we showed all the naysayers wrong. We did just that.”

The organization provides programming helpful to children, such as suicide awareness and prevention and self-defense while also giving them a community to participate in where the other people share their experiences.

“I know everyone is really proud of the turnout and proud of all of Dylan’s hard work, and I’m particularly proud,” Beckett said. “I’ve never been to a Pride Festival in my life and I just immediately felt this great sense for everyone there and what an amazing thing it is that it occurred here in our small community of Ottawa.”

To participate in next year’s festival, vendors can go to prairiefoxbooks.com/pridefest/ for more information and a sign up sheet. Those interested in being part of next year’s lineup can email Conmy at ottawafamilypridefest@gmail.com, and donations can be made through the Family Pride Fund, a 501c3 fund overseen by the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation at https://www.srccf.org/funds/OTTAWA-FAMILY-PRIDE-FUND.

Proceeds will be donated to the Youth Outlook Drop-in Center.