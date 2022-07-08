Marseilles to vote on increasing out-of-city limits sewer, water hookup costs

The Marseilles City Council will be voting on a measure to increase the cost of hooking into the city’s sewer and water to $7,500 for water and $7,500 for sewer for those that live outside of city limits.

Marseilles Mayor Jim Hollenbeck said this increase comes after those living outside of city limits were given more than a year to annex into the city and get their sewer and water hooked up at a lower rate. Those who have already opted to annex into the city for the lower rate are locked in at that rate.

“It’s time to move forward and try to get some money coming back in for our investment,” Hollenbeck said in reference to the project that extends the city’s water and sewer to Interstate 80. “Initially, I was with Brad (Miller, of the Marseilles Plan Commission) and he said ‘wow,’ but if someone went into Walbridge right now it would cost them $30,000 to 40,000 to dig for a well.”

Hollenbeck said the city’s price for sewer and water for non-annexed residents still is cheap in comparison to what it costs to dig for a well, and this is a way to start getting money back in its coffers from its investment.

Pohar and Sons Construction is working on extending the sewer and water north to Interstate 80 now work at Walbridge Creek Estates is finished. City Engineer Mike Etscheid said the city is waiting on booster stations that should be delivered within 30 days.