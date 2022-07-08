Marseilles bans trouble makers from Fun Days after Wednesday incident

Marseilles Mayor Jim Hollenbeck is asking families to return to the city’s Fun Days activities, after an incident of vandalism in the women’s bathroom at Knudson Park and bad behavior led several parents to leave the festivities Wednesday.

Hollenbeck said numerous individuals were taking hand sanitizers from the sanitation stand and throwing it at people. Several people also were involved in physical altercation.

The mayor said individuals have been banned from the park and festivities and any future issues will result in the same and possible arrests. He said if the bathrooms are vandalized again they will be secured and the portable toilets will have to be utilized.

“To any parent(s) that took your children and left the park, the city and fun days committee along with the police department, sincerely apologize and hope you will return to enjoy the remainder of fun days,” Hollenbeck said in a Facebook post Thursday. “We will be diligently working to assure this doesn’t happen again. If anyone sees any misconduct please contact the police department (815-795-2131) or another village official or fun days committee member.”