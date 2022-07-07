OSF Medical Group in Streator earns recognition from American Diabetes Association

The American Diabetes Association recently announced the recognition of OSF Medical Group — primary care office in Streator through the Education Recognition Program.

The ADA’s Education Recognition Certificate assures educational services meet the National Standards for Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support. The standards were developed and tested under the auspices of the National Diabetes Advisory Board in 1983 and were revised by the diabetes community in 1994, 2000, 2007, 2012 and 2017.

The program promotes quality Diabetes Self-Management Education and Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support for people with diabetes by certifying that services adhere to the national standards. Services certified by the ADA’s program offer a staff of knowledgeable health professionals who can provide participants with comprehensive information about diabetes management. Services apply for recognition voluntarily, and ADA recognition lasts for four years.

“Daily self-management skills are absolutely essential for people to effectively navigate the 24/7 challenges of living with diabetes, helping to keep them healthy and prevent or delay the serious complications of diabetes,” said Linda Cann, MSEd, the ADA’s senior vice president of professional services. “We applaud OSF Medical Group in Streator for its commitment to providing high-quality, evidence-based education and support for people with diabetes by meeting the National Standards for DSME/S and earning the ADA’s ERP recognition.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s 2017 National Diabetes Statistic Report there are 30.3 million people or 9.4% of the population in the United States who have diabetes. While an estimated 23.1 million have been diagnosed, 7.2 million people are not aware that they have this disease. Each day, more than 4,110 Americans are diagnosed with diabetes. Many will first learn they have diabetes when they are treated for one of its life-threatening complications — heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, blindness, nerve disease and amputation.

Diabetes continues to be the seventh leading cause of death in the U.S. — in 2015, it contributed to 252,806 deaths. The ADA’s economic costs of diabetes in the U.S. in 2017 confirms diabetes as the nation’s most expensive chronic health care condition at $327 billion.