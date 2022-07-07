Dana man charged with falsely reporting theft of pickup truck

A Dana man could face up to 3 years if convicted of falsely reporting the theft of a pickup truck involved in a vehicle-versus-train crash in Toluca.

Brandon Lee Johnson, 24, faces a preliminary charge in La Salle County of disorderly conduct, a Class 4 felony, for filing the false police report on July 2, according to police. A formal charge had not been filed in La Salle County Circuit Court as of Thursday.

La Salle County Sheriff Adam Diss said in a Thursday press release a theft report was made to the sheriff’s office of a stolen pickup truck from Dana. That vehicle was involved in a car-versus-train crash earlier that evening in Toluca, Marshall County. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crash as the driver fled the scene after the truck collision.

Investigators from both offices determined the vehicle was not stolen and the theft report was false. Johnson was charged in Marshall County with leaving the scene of a property damage accident, driving without a valid license and disobeying a signal of approaching train. Johnson was uninjured in the crash and posted bond in Marshall County.