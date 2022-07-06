Police blotter: July 6, 2022

Ondrea L. Ward, 29, of Mendota, turned herself into the Mendota Police Department for a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, Mendota police said.
Rachael N. Carter, 35, of Mendota, was charged with theft less than $500 at 4:54 p.m. Tuesday following an investigation, Mendota police said.
Samuel Mays III, 29, of Joliet, was charged with driving while revoked and driving without lights when required at 9:46 p.m. Monday on Route 23 and North 2450th Road in Farm Ridge Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court. If you know of a police matter but do not see it reported, contact us at 815-431-4073 or newsroom@mywebtimes.com.