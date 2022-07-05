Police blotter: July 5, 2022

Kevin Plomann, 42, of La Salle, and Jesse Anderer, 33, of La Salle, were charged with battery at 6:54 p.m. Friday at 920 Second St., La Salle police said.
Bryce Crose, 22, of Peru, was charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, public indecency and obstructing a peace officer at 10:03 p.m. Saturday at 529 Bucklin St., La Salle police said.
Jose Hernandez, 31, of La Salle, was charged with domestic battery at 12:35 p.m. Sunday in his residence, La Salle police said.
Diana M. Briddick, 56, of La Salle, was charged with domestic battery at 2:32 a.m. Monday at a residence in the 200 block of LaHarpe Street, La Salle police said.
Jereme L. Elam, 32, of Madison, Wisconsin, was charged with driving while suspended, for speeding and no insurance at 8:26 a.m. Friday at U.S. 34 and East Fourth Road, Mendota police said.
Michael G. Thompson, 26, of Ottawa, was charged with DUI, driving while revoked, disobeying a stop sign, squealing tires and possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle at 3:17 a.m. Sunday at Sixth Street and Second Avenue, Mendota police said.
David A. Johnson, 57, of Mendota, was charged with driving while suspended, illegal use of an electronic communication device and no insurance at 8:20 p.m. Sunday at Main and Eighth streets, Mendota police said.
Lamar A. Robinson, 34, of La Salle, was charged with domestic battery Friday at 1808 Post St., Ottawa police said.
Tyler J. Baylis, 30, of Ottawa, was picked up on a Bureau County warrant for failure to appear (battery) Friday at his residence, Ottawa police said.
Devin M. Geiger, 32, of Ottawa, charged with driving while suspended Friday in the 700 block of Catherine Street, Ottawa police said.
Brittany Quinones-Calcano, 25, of Ottawa, was picked up on La Salle and DeKalb county warrants for failure to appear (DUI and driving while suspended, respectively) Saturday at Walnut and West Madison streets, Ottawa police said.
Timothy T. Miller, 45, of Ottawa, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (DUI) Sunday in the 500 block of West Lafayette Street, Ottawa police said.
Kimberly A. Keylard, 51, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while suspended and disobeying a stop sign Saturday at Chestnut and Jackson streets, Ottawa police said.
Joseph L. Arriaga, 25, of La Salle, was charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon and domestic battery Sunday at a residence in the 600 block of First Avenue, Ottawa police said.
Chandra R. Defenbaugh, 37, of La Salle, was charged with no valid driver’s license Saturday at La Salle and Superior streets, Ottawa police said.
Katie A. Cleeton, 40, of Seneca, was charged with driving while revoked Monday at Columbus and Post streets, Ottawa police said.
Melissa A. Sanchez, 39, of Ottawa was charged with improper backing after a two-vehicle crash at 5:46 a.m. Saturday in front of 2116 Champlain St. in Ottawa Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said. Sanchez was charged after striking the driver’s side of a westbound vehicle on Retz Drive driven by Coltyn R. Lazzarotto, of Oglesby, the sheriff’s office said. There were no injuries.
