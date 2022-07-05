July 05, 2022
La Salle County grand jury returns indictments July 5, 2022

By Shaw Local News Network
A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments: Christopher Gliatta, 29, of Mendota (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Joseph Nazimek, 35, of Peru (driving while revoked); Joseph Frackowiak, 23, of Peru (criminal damage to property); Madilyn Gorges, 23, of Yorkville (driving while revoked); Gabriel Williams, 31, of Ottawa (driving while revoked); Casey Daugherty, 36, of Joliet (driving while revoked); Erik Dawson, 39, of Streator (two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance); Mariah Miller, 27, of Streator (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance); Tabitha Gillette, 33, of Naplate (two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance); Devon Hall, 24, of Mendota (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance); Michael Hill, 64, of Peoria (driving while suspended); Corey Wells, 36, of Lakewood, Colorado (unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver; armed violence); Gurgen Dulyan, 39, of North Las Vegas, Nevada (cannabis trafficking; unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver; armed violence); Tigran Tofanyan, 56, of Van Nuys, California (cannabis trafficking; unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver; armed violence).