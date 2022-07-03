Seattle Sutton Marseilles Museum hosts inaugural progressive dinner

The Seattle Sutton Marseilles Museum hosted its inaugural progressive dinner June 29 — 24 tickets were sold and 100% of funds received are for the museum donation account.

The progressive dinner included five locations, and the Marseilles Museum Street Train was the mode of transportation, engineered by Don Lawrence.

The event began at Seattle Sutton’s home, where a variety of cocktails were enjoyed by each participant, before heading to the next stop for a fresh spinach, walnut and apple salad at the Congregational Church. After prawn appetizers were served at the museum by Patty Jo Smith, director of the Marseilles Museum, the group hopped back on the train and headed to the home of volunteer Rita Ingmanson for a gourmet main course that included lemon breast of chicken, homemade pasta and stacked veggies. After the meal, no one could pass up individual apple and cherry pies at the home of Rosemary Martin, museum volunteer manager. The final stop was back to Seattle Sutton’s backyard for Doris Sobinsky’s famous Brandy Alexanders. Sobinsky is another museum volunteer.

This will be an annual event on the last Wednesday of every June.

Doris Sobinsky serving her famous Brandy Alexanders. (Photo provided by Ruth Sutton-Egofske)

Prawns served by Parry Jo Smith at the museum. (Photo provided by Ruth Sutton-Egofske)

Main course of lemon chicken breast, homemade pasta and stacked veggies, prepared and served by Rita Imgmanson. (Photo provided by Ruth Sutton-Egofske)

Individual apple and cherry pies, served by Rosemary Martin. (Photo provided by Ruth Sutton-Egofske)