La Salle County crop and rainfall report: Rain takes stress off corn

The summer crop and rainfall report, which features crop condition and rainfall updates from La Salle County farmers, is published regularly during the growing season. The following report covers June 20-26 and is provided with assistance from the La Salle County Farm Bureau.

David Hall, Serena: We received some much needed rain across the area on Saturday for a weekly total of 1.1 inches. Crops are still looking short of moisture above ground but are hopefully putting down deep roots. I looked in my old report of where crops were last year, and we are still two to three weeks behind schedule in growth. The hot and dry weather appears to be returning for now.

Corn and soybean commodity traders looked at their calendars and historical charts to see the highs are usually posted in June, and they decided to follow suit. Corn and bean prices dropped nearly a dollar in three days. If only our input costs could drop that quick. By the time this is published, the USDA June report will have been published, and who knows where prices will be.

Area activities for the week included application of soybean herbicide, baling hay and working on equipment. We had a great time at the 20th Annual La Salle County Farm Bureau Ag-In-the-Classroom Golf Outing on Friday. Have a safe week.

Ken Beck, Mendota: No report this week.

David Myer, Marseilles: Rainfall the past weekend totaled about 0.7 inches and was very welcomed though I was able to plant sweet corn less than 8 hours after the rain stopped. Crops look refreshed but more precipitation is needed. Post spraying beans after the rain will slow those weeds down hopefully they’re actively growing again. The wheat is just about ready to run. I will curious how yields will be but the it’s waist high so lots of straw. After a quick trip to Iowa their crops are more advanced as they’ve had more timely rain showers. Enjoy the Fourth of July with family and friends.

Bill Gray, Tonica/Lostant - I received 0.9 inches of rain last week. After a few weeks of no rain, it was very welcome as some corn fields were showing signs of stress.

Most of the fields of corn in my area are about waist high or a little above and about all that can be done out there is monitor for insect pests and disease issues.

Several soybean fields have been sprayed for weeds and some are still needing to be sprayed. Not much insect pressure is being seen in soybean fields yet.

I’ve gotten several pictures of fawns this spring and have seen antler growth starting on some of the adult bucks. I’ve also seen more ringneck pheasants this year than I’ve seen in many years.

Have a good week and be safe!

Ken Bernard, Grand Ridge: Nice rain Saturday, June 25, 0.8 inches. A gentle, about three-hour soaker. Took the stress away from the growing crops. Before the rain the corn was rolling its leaves in the afternoon heat to protect itself. Beans and hay also look better after the rain. I think the wheat was a little pass time to add yield and it looks like it is turning faster than normal. It looks like it may be ready to harvest before the Fourth of July. Finishing spraying the beans for weeds this week, and hopefully sprayer will get parked for a while. This week looks a little more comfortable for temperatures and less humidity, which I can handle. Getting ready to cut hay maybe after next rain event, just have to watch the weather. Have a great week and a safe Fourth of July weekend!!

Geoffrey Janssen, Rutland: We were blessed with 1.2 inches of rain Saturday. This is definitely helping the crops. Spraying of soybeans is still going on, road ditches are getting mowed before the holiday. The earliest planted sweet corn is tasseling.

Rainfall (in inches)

David Hall 1.1

David Myer 0.7

Bill Gray 0.9

Ken Bernard 0.8

Geoffrey Janssen 1.2