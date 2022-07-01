Registration underway for Kids Vendor Fair in Ottawa

Business ideas come in all shapes and sizes, and children will get the chance to show off their plans and brands Aug. 13 at a special one-day downtown market in Washington Square Park in Ottawa, sponsored by The Prairie Fox.

Ottawa Chamber of Commerce Director Jeff Hettrick said the event gives children first through 12th grades the opportunity to learn about business.

“The best way to learn about business is by doing and this is a good opportunity for them with some structure provided so they can get an experience,” Hettrick said. “Hopefully they enjoy creating their own business and running something.”

Children will have the opportunity to design their own brand, discover how to market their products and put it all into action for the community to see. There will be awards for each age bracket and children will get to earn real money for their hard work.

Hettrick said he is already seeing the creativity kids put into their business ideas: Running a business is more than just the numbers.

“Creativity and marketing, you know, you can have a great product but you have to get people to come to your booth,” Hettrick said. “There’s more than just math to running a business.”

Hettrick also said this would be a good chance for businesses to get involved, especially with high school students. A student with a particularly strong nose for business might end up making a great employee for those who are hiring.

Children can register by going to www.childrensbusinessfair.org/ottawa-illinois and filling out the application by the new deadline of July 15.