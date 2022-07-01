Attorneys to spar over autopsy photos in La Salle County bow-and-arrow killing

Prosecutors want jurors to see autopsy photos from the 2015 bow-and-arrow killing, set for re-trial this fall. Bradley French’s lawyer doesn’t want any such photos admitted.

A La Salle County judge will settle the issue at an Aug. 31 hearing. Barring a continuance, French will stand trial again for murder on Sept. 19.

Bradley M. French (Provided)

French, formerly of Varna, appeared Friday (French’s 29th birthday) for a hearing on his pending second trial for killing Joshua Scaman of Ottawa in 2015. Scaman died after being struck with a hunting arrow in a parking lot at Illinois Valley Community College.

La Salle County prosecutors filed a motion asking Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. to admit autopsy photos at trial. A written response from French’s lawyer, Maureen Williams of Peoria, was not yet on file Friday; but defense attorneys typically object to the admission of autopsy photos on grounds they are prejudicial.

French was convicted of murder and sentenced to 30 years after his first trial; but an appeals court threw out his conviction and sentence. Justices ruled French should have been allowed to argue self-defense, whether the argument is viable or not.

French remains held in La Salle County Jail on $2 million bond.