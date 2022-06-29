Ottawa police say man was found dead in Fox River

A man was found dead Tuesday in the Fox River, Ottawa police said Wednesday.

Ottawa Police were dispatched at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday to the Fox River near the 100 block of East Jefferson Street for a report of a man who was found dead floating in the river, police said in a press release.

Officers arrived on scene and located the man in the water. Ottawa Fire Department personnel assisted in removing the man’s body from the river. The name of the victim is not being released at this time, pending notification of his family.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ottawa Police Department Detective Division and the La Salle County Coroner’s Office. A forensic autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.