June 25, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsCoronavirusObituariesOnline NewspaperStarved Rock CountryLocal EventsThe First Hundred Miles

Commercial and Main streets in Marseilles construction underway

Motorists should be alert, Marseilles has temporary traffic light

By Michael Urbanec

The traffic light Friday, June 24, 2022, at the corner of Main and Commercial Streets in Marseilles. (Michael Urbanec)

Marseilles now has a traffic light, although it’s only there on a temporary basis.

Construction on Commercial and Main streets has picked back up after Nicor Gas finished installing a new line in May, which delayed construction originally slated for May 2. The original end date for the project was October.

City Engineer Mike Etscheid told The Times in February curbs and all existing pavement in that area will be removed so Commercial street can move north to within about 6 feet of Ziggy’s, creating an S curve on the east side near Broadway Street.

It’s not anticipated there will be any extended road closures accompanying the construction.