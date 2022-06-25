Commercial and Main streets in Marseilles construction underway

Marseilles now has a traffic light, although it’s only there on a temporary basis.

Construction on Commercial and Main streets has picked back up after Nicor Gas finished installing a new line in May, which delayed construction originally slated for May 2. The original end date for the project was October.

City Engineer Mike Etscheid told The Times in February curbs and all existing pavement in that area will be removed so Commercial street can move north to within about 6 feet of Ziggy’s, creating an S curve on the east side near Broadway Street.

It’s not anticipated there will be any extended road closures accompanying the construction.