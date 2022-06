Ottawa First is hosting a donation drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at the intersection of Norris Drive and Route 23, where volunteers will be seeking donations for the Fourth of July fireworks.

There also is a website to donate via credit card at ottawa-first.square.site. Proceeds from in-person and online donations are put toward Ottawa’s July 4 fireworks at Ottawa High School.