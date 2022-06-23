Local Sports Digest: Danchris, Outage still undefeated in Ottawa City Rec leagues

Ottawa Rec Softball highlights
In Ottawa City Rec’s Monday Night Women’s League:
Danchris Nursery won 11-1 over Boomin Vinyl, with Megan Valvo hitting a homer and two singles, while Madison Vanness and Sarah Nanouski added two hits each for Danchris (4-0).
Danchris then swept the twin bill 14-5, with Vanness 4 for 4 and two hits apiece from Sarah Nanouski, Afton Caulkins, Larisa Goodyear, Lily Nanouski, Hannah Mussatto and Megan Valvo. Rachel Patrick and Lexi Leary had two hits for Boomin Vinyl.
The Outage edged Pineapple Escape 7-6, led by Kendra Jobst’s inside-the-park homer. Rachel Patrick and Lexi Leary had two hits each for Pineapple Escape.
In Tuesday Night Men’s League play:
The Outage won 28-9 over Allison Asphalt to move to 5-0, paced by Karter Lowery (three home runs), John Calkins (home run) and Taylor Morgan (home run). Isaac Jung homered, while Ric Allison and Adam Beyer had two hits each for Allison.
JJ’s Pub 16, Hometown National Bank 6 was the final, with Alex Koziel and Jake Less providing two hits each in the loss. For JJ’s, Eric Maliki, Curtiss Johnson, C.J. Norman and Trevor Samolinski all homered.
Illinois Office Supply spanked Tony’s Butt Shack 14-0, led by Max Mitchell’s three hits, two each from Luke Couch and Jace Addis and a Joe Hawks homer.
Manley’s/Dan Le Music won 9-6 over Berta’s, with Kyle McLendon tagging two home runs, singling and doubling. Andrew Mathis had four hits, while Fielding Lockas and Andrew Amm both homered in the win. For Berta’s, Daniel Gunier and Baker Connor provided two hits each.
Streator Youth Baseball highlights
In Cub League — NAPA bested Elite Luxury Bus 10-2, led by Benny Brown with two doubles and four RBIs and two hits apiece from Mason Vickers, Rocky Newman and Dylan Brown with a Ryan Shegog home run.
In Instructional League — Feken Trucking bested Dieken Farms 15-10, with leaders including Wyatt Martin (3 for 3) and Jack Bush (2 for 2). In a rematch, Feken won 15-13, with Zach Weibel knocking three hits, while Braxton Weygand provided two hits.