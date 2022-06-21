Rock Island woman indicted in La Salle County for record drug bust

A Rock Island woman was indicted Tuesday for a June 9 traffic stop near La Salle that yielded 42 pounds of fentanyl-laced heroin — a La Salle County record — with a street value of $2.5 million.
A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and indicted 41-year-old Donisha Crawford on one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. The charge is a Super Class X felony with an elevated sentencing range of 15 to 60 years in prison.
She is being held in La Salle County Jail on $5 million bond.
Crawford was stopped for speeding but a vehicle search that yielded 16 sealed packages each weighing about 2.6 pounds and containing a purported blend of heroin, fentanyl and carfentanil.
Also indicted Tuesday were: Daniel Schumacher, 40, of Freeport (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver); Randall Balensiefen, 64, of Ottawa (aggravated fleeing and eluding); Ryan Johnson, 26, of Mendota (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Anthony Gibson, 37, of Streator (retail theft); Mariah Sanchez, 21, of Mendota (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Isaiah Austin, 26, of Compton (driving while revoked); Troy Reynolds, 43, of Ottawa (domestic battery; aggravated fleeing and eluding); Jacob Rieck, 38, of Streator (unlawful possession of methamphetamine); Conor Shukstor, 29, of Streator (three counts of driving while suspended); Azaria Stewart, 20, of La Salle (violating the sex offender registry); Mason Hass, 39, of La Salle (theft); Ahmed Fateeh, 34, of Detroit, Michigan (unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver); Demetrius Brown, 42, of Mendota (driving while revoked); Emmanuel Davis, 50, of Burlington, Iowa (driving while revoked); Jason Waclaw, 44, of La Salle (unlawful delvery of a controlled substance); Isaul Bucio-Bernal, 47, of Joliet (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Darien Chandler, 24, of Joliet (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Margarita Ford, 54, of Ottawa (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver); Isaac Mackey, 37, of Streator (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver).