Police blotter: June 20, 2022

Ricky Jenkins, 63, of La Salle, was charged with criminal trespass at 11:49 p.m. Saturday at 921 Ninth St., La Salle police said.
Kyle M. Vanda, 24, of rural Ottawa, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (unlawful possession of cannabis) Friday at 301 W. Lafayette St., Ottawa police said.
Jacob S. Kostman, 34, of Ottawa, was picked up on two La Salle County warrants for failure to appear (unlawful possession of a controlled substance; driving while suspended) Sunday in the 500 block of East Joliet Street, Ottawa police said.
Mary K. Fetzer, 29, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while suspended Sunday at her residence, Ottawa police said.
Linnea R. Edman, 40, of McIntosh, Minnesota, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (theft) Sunday at 500 E. Etna Road, Ottawa police said.
Jarett D. Chaparro, 23, of Gardner, was charged with driving while suspended Sunday in the 100 block of West Madison Street, Ottawa police said.
Rachel R. Weigt, 41, of Peru, was charged with driving while suspended Saturday at East Norris Drive and Guion Street, Ottawa police said.
John J. Kelly, 64, of Ottawa, was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and failure to give aid Sunday at Fulton and West Madison streets, Ottawa police said.
A 10-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy were cited 5:24 p.m. June 13 at the Washington Park Cell Tower on complaints of city ordinance damage to property, Peru police said.
Jackson A. Zeriau, 21, of Peru, and Sebastian R. Love, 28, of Peru, were cited 6:52 p.m. June 14 at Washington Park on city ordinance violations of dog running at large, Peru police said.
Andre A. Freschi, 53, of Peru, was cited 3:46 p.m. June 14 at Midtown Road and Plaza Drive on a complaint of driving while license revoked, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and operating a vehicle with suspended registration, Peru police said.
