Police blotter: June 19, 2022

Chad J. Stevens, 42, of Dana, was arrested at 1:42 p.m. Saturday on the 300 block of Main Street in Dana on a complaint of domestic battery, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said. Stevens was taken to La Salle County Jail.
Corey J. Espeland, 34, of Ancona, was arrested at 8:18 p.m. Saturday on East 15th Road near Route 18 in Eagle Township on complaints of aggravated unlawful use of weapons, improper use of evidence of registration, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and driving while license is suspended, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said. Espeland was taken to La Salle County Jail.
Jeffery L. Williams, 42, of Streator, was cited at 2:14 p.m. Thursday on a complaint of failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 71 and North 30th Road in Rutland Township, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said. Williams was southbound on Route 71 when he struck the rear of Randy J. Foss, 64, of Marseilles, vehicle as he waited to turn east onto North 30th Road. Both drivers refused medical attention at the scene, deputies said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court. If you know of a police matter but do not see it reported, contact us at 815-431-4073 or newsroom@mywebtimes.com.