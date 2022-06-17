Police blotter: June 17, 2022

Ricky Jenkins, 63, of La Salle, was charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer 3:49 p.m. Thursday at 921 Ninth St., La Salle police said.
Angel G. Reyna, 22, of Cicero, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (traffic) Wednesday at 425 W. Jackson St., Ottawa police said.
Roy D. Marsh, 34, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while suspended Thursday at 800 Chestnut St., Ottawa police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court. If you know of a police matter but do not see it reported, contact us at 815-431-4073 or newsroom@mywebtimes.com.